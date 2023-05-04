Shahid Kapoor Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For a 'Giant Foot' Installation At His New Home

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was subjected to brutal trolling after he shared a new picture from his new home with his wife Mira Rajput. The Kabir Singh star moved into his new sea-facing apartment a few months ago. And while we’ve been treated to glimpses of the luxurious house since it was under renovation, Shahid gave fans a good look at the living space.

In the picture, Shahid and Mira were seen gazing at the skyline view from their room. With their back against the camera, the photo made us a tad bit envious of the view the couple’s house has from their home. He shared the photo with the caption, “Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em !" While the couple had our heart, another drawing element in the frame was a massive foot installation in the room. The grey art installation was placed on one side of the frame and it was hard to ignore.

The installation led to massive trolling, with many making fun of it in the comments section. “Yeh kaun taang adaya," a social media user commented. “A bigfoot behind you! Watch ouuutttt!" joked another. “Are sar yah pair kiska kata hua hai" wrote another. “Thats called real foot fetish " a fourth user wrote.

Shahid and Mira left their old sea-facing Juhu apartment and shifted to the new luxurious duplex in Worli a few months ago. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new home is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The luxury duplex allegedly costs Rs 58 crore. The couple had booked the duplex apartment in 2018. According to a report, Shahid has decided to change his house keeping in mind the safety of his children.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Diana Penty. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be released digitally.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here