Shahid Kapoor Goes All Guns Blazing As He Takes On Drug Lords In Bloody Daddy Trailer; Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who made a strong impact with his debut web series Farzi on the OTT platform, is gearing up to mesmerise his fans and digital viewers once again. In his upcoming project titled Bloody Daddy, Shahid is ready to feature in an action hero avatar like never before, promising a thrilling experience for the audience. The poster features Shahid in an intense and action-packed avatar, with a gun in hand and blood stains on the collar of his otherwise squeaky, white shirt. The actor took to social media to announce the release of the trailer and wrote, “It’s about to get really BLOODY! #BloodyDaddy Trailer out TOMORROW!" Check out the trailer here:

Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. Shahid, as the protagonist, promises a thrilling experience that will keep one on the edge of your seat.

Jointly produced by Jio Studios, AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, Bloody Daddy is slated for a direct-to-digital release on June 9.

At the Jio Studios event, Shahid had said, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, and I really enjoyed collaborating with Ali. He has a deep understanding of the genre." However, Shahid also shared his dilemma about balancing projects for both OTT platforms and the big screen. He mentioned, “If you’re doing something of this scale on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out. It has been a blast."