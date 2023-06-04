Just like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor feels that he is “comfortable" working in India. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra had grabbed many headlines recently when she said in an interview that “comfortable is boring to me," while responding to a reporter who had asked the Citadel star about SRK’s comment on why he has stayed away from Hollywood.

Over the years, several top Hindi film stars including late Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have made waves with their works in Hollywood. Another Bollywood A-lister, Alia Bhatt, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone this year.

However, Shahid Kapoor exclusively tells News18 Showsha that he doesn’t want to debut in Hollywood for the sake of it and would rather wait for an “exciting opportunity" to come his way.

“I’m comfortable here, let me be honest," he says with a smile. “I have worked here for 20 years so I love my fraternity and I love our films. I feel very comfortable here. Having said that, I’m here to do good work. So on one hand you’re saying Hollywood, I’ll say the reverse thing… If somebody offers me a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie and if I feel there’s a great role to do and it will satisfy me as an actor, I’ll go do that. I don’t want to say that is to be aspired towards and this should not be aspired towards. I don’t think that’s right. If you are chasing performance and caliber, I wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and do some trash. That’s not what I would want to do."

Shahid continues, “Abhi mere ko Hollywood mein break mil gaya hai… kuch bhi kar lo… Nahi! There has to be a certain feeling from inside. You should feel inspired, excited and challenged to do something then language should not be a barrier. But language is a genuine thing. Some people are good at making a transition but some people are not. It’s not easy to do that. So, you also have to be honest with yourself with all those things. If I get an opportunity, I’d go anywhere. Just give me something exciting. I just did OTT. I don’t care."

Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller Bloody Daddy, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar of action hero, who beats down multiple goons for a drug shipment over the course of one night. Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 on JioCinema.

Talking about preparing for the role, Shahid says, “I’m a very lean guy unless I take some very heavy external support I don’t think I can become very big. I think with age, I have gone for more lean because I feel it’s very supple. And, I think action and performance are a lot about movement and fluidity. The kind of action that I enjoy is also like that. When you see Jackie Chan doing action, it’s so fluid. I’m a dancer. I started with dance so movement is a very big part of my life. I don’t want to have muscle to a degree where it’s restricting my movement or to have a certain kind of structure which looks like unrelatable for most people."

Shahid further says that doing an action movie is a lot more than just beefing up. “I feel action is far more about emotionality and intensity than anything else. I think the most successful action heroes whose films have been memorable are the ones who brought the performance into the film," he concludes.