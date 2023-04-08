Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Wrap Up Shooting for Upcoming Sci-Fi Romance, Makers Unveil Poster

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen for the first time in their upcoming sci-fi romance film. The makers announced on Saturday that the actors have finished shooting for the same and unveiled the poster for the yet-untitled film. In the photo, Shahid can Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Shahid holds Kriti’s waist while the latter holds his face in a romantic manner. The film will release in October 2023.

Sharing the poster on their official Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, “An impossible love story!

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!❤️Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman UtekarA Maddock film’s production Releasing in Oct 2023"

Take a look:

Besides Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will be uniting on the big screen after almost three decades now. They had earlier worked in commercially hit films like Saazish (1988), Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988), Batwara (1989), and Dushman Devta (1991).

Reportedly, the untitled film will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former.

Besides this film, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. It is directed by Rhea Kapoor. She also has the big-budget pan-India film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Farzi. The actor made his OTT debut with the Raj and DK series which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He will also be seen in Bloody Daddy.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News