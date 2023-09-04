Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Pose Together With Whole Family At Ruhaan-Manukriti's Wedding; Photo

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors. He and Mira Rajput were recently seen attending the wedding of Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s son Ruhaan Kapoor with Manukriti Pahwa. The actor’s photo from the wedding has surfaced online which has been trending online. Fans are showering a lot of love as the whole family has come together for a perfect moment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manukriti Pahhwa shared a family picture from the wedding festivities. The picture shows the Kapoor and Pahwa families posing together. Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in a black kurta, and Mira is seen posing next to him in a royal blue saree. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak are seen next to Shahid, and Pankaj Kapur dons a turban in the picture, while Supriya Pathak is seen in a blue and golden saree. Their daughter Sanah Kapoor poses next to them. Shahid and Mira’s kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor look adorable in their ethnic outfits.

“Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023 Will always be the most special," wrote Manukriti. Meanwhile, Sanah Kapur also shared the same picture and wrote, “My everything in a picture #family #love #wedding #everything,” the caption read.

Recently, a video of Shahid Kapoor screaming on shutterbugs has gone viral. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Shahid along with his wife Mira standing on the road and waiting for his car. Suddenly shutterbugs started screaming his name for a photograph. It did not go well with the actor and he confronted them. Shahid was heard saying, ‘Chilla kyun raha. Main yehi khada hu an. Pagalon ki tarah kyun kyun chilla rahe ho. Relax karo, yehi hai hum log. Jab main car mein chala jaunga fir chaillana. It makes sense.” Soon fans also started commenting and supporting him. One of the fans wrote, “Shahid is right u should relax.” Another wrote, “Sahi kra aaj kal zyada acting karne lge ye log.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in a movie with Kriti Sanon. The makers have not announced the name till now.