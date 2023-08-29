Shahid Kapoor No Longer Part Of Anees Bazmee’s Comedy Film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pre-Production Begins

Shahid Kapoor, one of the most versatile actors, has grabbed headlines after a report surfaced claiming that he is no longer doing director Anees Bazmee’s comedy film. Reportedly there was a creative difference because of which he has moved out of the film. Apart from this, there is good news also for Kartik Aaryan‘s fans that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 post-production work has begun. The comedy horror film is one of the most loved ones among the audience.

Bollywood Hungama in its report has mentioned that the director was all set to start shooting for a double-role comedy with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, however, the film is now scrapped due to creative differences with the actor over the script. “Anees Bazmee and team are currently working on the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and are ready to take the film on floors in February 2024. The film is targeted to release during the Diwali 2024 weekend along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5," a source close was quoted as saying.

“It’s a cult comedy franchise. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee raised the stakes of the first part with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and are now looking to make the biggest one in the franchise. Both are excited about the reunion and have already had multiple meetings in the last 10 days for this horror comedy," the source further added,

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy. Next, he will be seen in an untitled film with Kriti Sanon in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial. While Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. This was their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film received a lot of love from the audience. Kartik is currently prepping up for Kabir Khan’s next. He is also a part of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.