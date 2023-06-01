Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Alleged Rs 40 Crore Fee For Bloody Daddy, Says, 'Bol Diya Mazaak Mein..'

Everybody knows what a good actor Shahid Kapoor is through his path-breaking performances in films like Haider and Kaminey. His most recent OTT debut with Farzi also made headlines. And now Shahid has his hands full with an upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’, a glimpse of which was shared by the actor earlier. Now Shahid Kapoor has clarified whether he really charged Rs 40 crore for the role.

During the trailer launch of the film, when a reporter asked the actor about the quoted price, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar promptly replied that it was more than that. While Shahid Kapoor laughed it out in jest, he later told Indian Express that somebody said it as a joke, “Kisine bol diya mazaak mein, bina soche samjhe (Someone said it in jest without a thought), and it got picked by everyone. No one will offer me work after all this news." he explained.

Further emphasising on the importance of a big cheque, Shahid Kapoor stated, “I wish I had that side. Aisa nahi hota hai (it never happens). Honestly, I sometimes wish I could do it, everyone wants to be rich but it’s really tough. I would not be able to act for money, kuch aur kar bhi lu shayad (would rather do something else). I am just too passionate about it. Also, it’s all about feeling, you may not always have a 10/10 situation and it can be even around 6 or 7. But to work with 4/10 only for money is like beimaani towards my craft. I cannot be dishonest.”

He added, “You see, my parents (Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem) the amount of passion they had for their work. They were not millionaires and trillionaires and they led a rather humble life. They might have been established, extremely appreciated, and credible artists but they were not superstars with crores of money. They were my heroes, my father and mother. The caliber of their work, and their passion have stayed with me. And I cannot push that out of my system.”

Speaking on the approach towards his craft, Shahid Kapoor expressed that it’s important for him to connect with the project. He shared, “If I am feeling that connect myself with the script, it’s all well and if not I do discuss it with the team. As an actor, I feel you are a member of the board, if the movie is a business model. So you cannot come in like an employee, you have to be a partner and add value to the product. If that’s not happening why am I getting paid that amount, or given so much importance? And I want to work like that where there’s a collaborative process. In simpler words, I take the story forward and add my little bit to that. By doing that I also feel deserving enough for being in that central role.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Bloody Daddy, the trailer witnesses Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. Shahid, as the protagonist, promises a thrilling experience that will keep one on the edge of your seat.

Bloody Daddy will be released on June 9.