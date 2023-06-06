Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On His Character In Padmaavat; Says ‘I Did Not Like Myself’

Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career and in this journey, he has played many such roles which left a mark on his fans’ minds. One such is Aditya from Jab We Met. However, recently the actor opened up about his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat which also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In a candid revelation, Shahid admitted that he did not like himself and shared the reasons behind his dissatisfaction.

Shahid was seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in the historical drama. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor was asked to name one character of his that he would like to revisit and play differently, he immediately said that he would like to replay the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh. The Bloody Daddy actor shared, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not."

It is worth mentioning here that Padmaavat was a huge hit at the box office. In the film, Deepika essayed the role of Queen Padmavati and Ranveer was seen as Alauddin Khilji. The film was released in 2018.

However, recently the actor also revealed the reason why Mira Rajput wanted their children to watch the romantic comedy-drama ‘Jab We Met’. the Kabir Singh actor then says, “I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was like why do people come up to you and like why? Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met. It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She is like this is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. You know that’s family viewing kind of films so I want them to go and see it. So, that actually I think the first film of mine that they saw.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller Bloody Daddy, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar of action hero, who beats down multiple goons for a drug shipment over the course of one night. Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 on JioCinema.