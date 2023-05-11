Shahid Kapoor's Rare Photo With Son Zain Watching IPL Match Goes Viral, Fan Says 'King With Prince'

A rare photo of Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain Kapoor has surfaced on social media. The father-son duo recently attended an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium when they were snapped by fans.

A fan account shared the picture on social media in which Shahid and Zain can be seen hanging out at Wankhede Stadium. Shahid sported a grey T-shirt with a denim shirt and jeans. Needless to say, he looked dapper as always. On the other hand, young Zain wore a white T-shirt with jeans. He looked absolutely adorable.

In the picture, Shahid can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile while his son looks visibly serious. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the fan account wrote, “Our King With His Prince". Check out the picture here:

Reportedly, not just Shahid Kapoor but Anushka Sharma and Anu Malik also attended the same match. Earlier, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians also shared a picture of the actor.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cricket player in the Hindi remake of Jersey last year. In the film, his actor-father Pankaj Kapur had played his coach. Next, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy along with Kriti Sanon. The film will mark their first collaboration together. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is going to be presented by Jio Studios and will be releasing digitally.

Besides this, Shahid recently made his OTT debut with Farzi and later confirmed that the season two of the show will also be happening.