Shahid Kapoor Recalls Shooting With Aishwarya Rai for Taal Song, Says 'I Met With Accident'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared an interesting anecdote about shooting for Taal song ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Before making his acting debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, Shahid was a background dancer. In a recent chat, Shahid spoke about shooting for the popular ’90s song and called it the “worst and the best day of my life at that time.”

Shahid recalled that on his way to the shoot, he met with a bike accident. “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time,” he shared on Radio Nasha.

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller Bloody Daddy, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar of action hero, who beats down multiple goons for a drug shipment over the course of one night. Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 on JioCinema.

Talking about preparing for the role, Shahid told us, “I’m a very lean guy unless I take some very heavy external support I don’t think I can become very big. I think with age, I have gone for more lean because I feel it’s very supple. And, I think action and performance are a lot about movement and fluidity. The kind of action that I enjoy is also like that. When you see Jackie Chan doing action, it’s so fluid. I’m a dancer. I started with dance so movement is a very big part of my life. I don’t want to have muscle to a degree where it’s restricting my movement or to have a certain kind of structure which looks like unrelatable for most people."