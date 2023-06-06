Shahid Kapoor Reveals A 'Special' Thing About Ex-Girlfriend Kareena Kapoor; ‘She Always Had A…’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan and shared about one ‘special’ thing she had. Back in the day, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor briefly dated and parted ways. While Shahid got married to Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about his Jab We Met co-star, he shared, ”She always had a superstar quality from her first film. That was special about her.” Apart from Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena have worked in films like Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke and 36 China Town (2006). They worked together for the last time in the 2010 film Milenge Milenge.

In the same interview, Shahid was also asked about Saif Ali Khan, to which he said, “I don’t know. I guess we will say, ‘Hi’. We used to go to the same gym. We have done a movie together." Shahid and Saif Ali Khan worked together in the 2017 film Rangoon which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Bloody Daddy. The film is all set to stream on Jio Cinemas from June 9. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand will next be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.