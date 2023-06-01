'You Are Not Hitting People!' Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why Mira Wanted Their Kids To Watch Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor is all set for his next release Bloody Daddy. The actor is seen promoting the action thriller on all platforms. Well, a video has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, he is seen revealing the reason why Mira Rajput wanted their children to watch the romantic comedy-drama ‘Jab We Met’.

The video was shared by Instant Bollywood. When asked how his children behave when they watch him on screen, the Kabir Singh actor then says, “I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was like why do people come up to you and like why? Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met. It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She is like this is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. You know that’s family viewing kind of films so I want them to go and see it. So, that actually I think the first film of mine that they saw.”

Jab We Met is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a beloved Bollywood film that showcases a rollercoaster love story between two polar opposite individuals. The movie, known for its iconic dialogues and memorable performances, has achieved cult status over the years. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the lead role.

Apart from this, the actor has been grabbing headlines after a video during the trailer launch of Bloody Daddy went viral. The actor was asked whether he has charged 40 crore for the film. While Shahid Kapoor laughed it out in jest, he later told Indian Express that somebody said it as a joke, “Kisine bol diya mazaak mein, bina soche samjhe (Someone said it in jest without a thought), and it got picked by everyone. No one will offer me work after all this news." he explained.

The Bloody Daddy trailer shows Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy.