Shahid Kapoor Says He 'Wasn't Getting Half the Things' In Vivah, Recalls 'I Was Like Jal?'

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2006 romance drama Vivah still remains one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah received rave reviews for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s heartwarming on-screen chemistry and became a blockbuster upon its release.

However, in a chat with Radio Nasha, Shahid revealed that he could not relate to the world of ‘Vivah,’ in which his character falls in love with Amrita Rao’s Poonam who hails from a small town. Shahid said that while doing Vivah, “Half the time, I used to be like ‘What am I doing? What is happening? What is going on?” Shahid continued, “I was a big city kid. I wasn’t getting half the things that were happening. I was like jal (water)? What is this? And then we were doing songs which were sung in an older man’s voice. I was wondering how will I do this?”

Shahid shared that since he had a huge respect for Sooraj as a director, he decided to follow the filmmaker. “I just followed it. I said, ‘You tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’ He would tell me ‘Trust me Shahid, just do this’ and I did. I did it with all my honesty,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has been receiving criticism for his recent comments on marriage. The actor, who has been married to Mira Rajput for eight years now, opened up about his thoughts on marriage in a recent interview. The Bloody Daddy star said that he feels marriages are about women ‘fixing’ men and making them a ‘decent’ person.

Speaking with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.”