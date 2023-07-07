Shahid Kapoor Shares a Passionate Kiss With Mira Kapoor As He Wishes Wife ‘Happy Anniversary’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Friday to wish his ‘wife for life’ Mira Rajput a happy anniversary. The couple, dressed in white, can be seen sharing a passionate lip kiss in the sweet photo taken during a vacation. The couple got married on July 7, 2015 and are celebrating their eighth anniversary today.

In the caption of his post, Shahid penned down a heartwarming note which read, “In a sky full of stars … I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song)." Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives.

Shahid has said in interviews that he was not sure if the meeting would last 15 mins but it lasted seven hours. However, earlier this year, the actor admitted that his married life contributed to his evolution. “Everything that is substantial or a priority, in which you invest your time, shapes who you are. As an artist you express yourself, so the choices you make are on the basis of who you are. So the choices that I make today may seem different from what I did five years back, or I will make them five years from now. They are always a reflection of what a person is in their head space. So in many ways, it kind of influences everything I do," he told Indian Express.

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Bloody Daddy. The movie brought back Shahid in an action avatar and was widely loved by all. Next, he will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in a romantic drama. The film’s title has not been finalised as of now.