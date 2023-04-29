Shahid Kapoor, Vaani Celebrate Shake A Leg On International Dance Day; Watch

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor on Saturday celebrated International Dance Day by sharing a dance video on their respective Instagram handles. The duo was seen grooving to the beats of their popular songs.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shahid shared a video which is a compilation of his different moods at different occasions. His wife Mira Kapoor and half-brother Ishaan Khatter also feature in the video. Her captioned it, “Everyday I’m dancing #InternationalDanceDay.’ Fans took to the comments section to praise him. One of them wrote, “I wanna match your dance steps beside you.” Another wrote, “Dil lelo aap.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section too!

Vaani, who in her video, can be seen matching steps flawlessly and showcasing her dance skills in the video, wrote, “A conversation between body and soul. Dance away #internationaldanceday.”

Fans took to the comments section and praised her dance skills and screen presence. One of the fans wrote, “So beautiful and amazing moves.” Another wrote, “Extremely talented.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after his debut web series Farzi garnered a lot of praise. Ot also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. He has also confirmed that Farzi season two is happening.

Shahid’s next Bloody Daddy also stars Kriti Sanon. And this will be first time both will be seen together on the big screen. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Diana Penty. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be released digitally.

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will now headline Yash Raj Films’ yet-untitled gritty crime thriller show, which will be helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran.

