Shahid Kapoor Walks Out of Anees Bazmee’s Film Due THIS Reason? Here's What We Know

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Shahid Kapoor was supposed to feature in a double role for Anees Bazmee's comedy entertainer.

Shahid Kapoor was all set to team up with Anees Bazmee for an out and out comedy entertainer. However, buzz is that the actor-director have decided to part ways. Reportedly, Shahid has walked out of the film owing to creative differences and now Anees is on the hunt of finding a new actor for his upcoming comic caper.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid and Bazmee have amicably decided to part ways and the director is keen on new actors for the same. The source added, “Anees Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some media reports indicate that the film is shelved, however, it’s confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast now."

The film was all set to go on floors on August 2023, however, it was delayed and the makers planned to start shooting in September. Now with Shahid’s exit, the film may take some time to go on floors, until the new cast gets finalised. Helmed by Dil Raju, the film was reportedly titled Double Trouble. The makers had also roped in Rashmika Mandanna to play the leading lady.

Apart from this film, Anees’s also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty, where he would be teaming up with Kartik Aaryan again. Kartik Aaryan will be reprising his role as Rooh Baba in the film. The second installment of the film, has been slated for a Diwali 2024 release. The first part starred Kartik alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Work wise, Shahid Kapoor’s most recent film was Bloody Daddy. This year, the actor also made his debut on OTT with Raj and DK’s Farzi streaming of Amazon Prime. The actor will begin shooting for Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon which will be released in December.

