Shahid Kapoor Wishes ‘Best Of Everything’ To Jab We Met Director Imtiaz Ali On His Birthday; See Post

Shahid Kapoor on Friday took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to director Imtiaz Ali. The duo had collaborated for the iconic film ‘Jab We Met‘, which went on to become one of the most popular romantic films and garnered immense praise from audiences and critics alike.

Shahid shared a picture of Imtiaz Ali on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday @imtiazali Wishing you the best of everything always.” The latter also shared the same on his stories and thanked him. Talking Jab We Met, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film was released in 2007 and was a massive hit and was re-released this year on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Shahid also surprised fans by going into one of the screenings.

Take a look at the wish here:

Recently, Shahid revealed that Jab We Met was the first film that his children watched. The Kabir Singh actor then says, “I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was like why do people come up to you and like why? Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met. It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She is like this is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. You know that’s family viewing kind of films so I want them to go and see it. So, that actually I think the first film of mine that they saw.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is recently seen in Bloody Daddy. The film has been released on the digital platform. Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy are also seen in the film. The actor will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in an untitled film.

Imtiaz Ali has recently released the teaser of his next film Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. It is about an untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers, having achieved immense popularity as a best-selling musician.