Shahid Kapoor STUNNED As Reporter Asks 'Aapki Raat Ki Koi Kahani...'; Watch Actor's Epic Reply

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who made a strong impact with his debut web series Farzi on the OTT platform, is gearing up to entertain his fans once again. In his upcoming project, Bloody Daddy, Shahid is ready to feature in an action hero avatar like never before, promising a thrilling experience for the audience. Shahid Kapoor’s entry into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

The film’s trailer starts with the line, “Every night has a story." A journalist, intrigued by this, asked Shahid if he has any memorable night story from his own life. Shahid cheekily responded by mentioning a story about snoring, for anyone who might be interested! When the journalist requested him to share a story from the film shoot itself, Shahid turned the tables and playfully challenged the journalist, saying, “Why don’t you share your own night story? You seem eager to tell us!"

During the same interaction, when questioned about his transition from starting his career with the soft romantic film Ishq Vishk to action roles and whether the change was driven by the demands of the industry, age or if Shahid had personally evolved as an actor, Shahid jokingly replied, “"Mere shaadi ko 8 saal ho gaye hain. Ghar pe frustration nahin nikal sakta, toh set pe nikalta hoon. Farzi was a warm-up and Bloody Daddy mein full explosion. Ghar pe I am domesticated ekdum. (It has been 8 years since my marriage, and I can’t release my frustration at home, so I release it on the sets!" He added that his debut in the OTT space with Farzi was just a warm-up, whereas Bloody Daddy will be a full explosion. At home, I am totally domesticated)."

Jointly produced by Jio Studios, AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, Bloody Daddy is slated for a direct-to-digital release on June 9.