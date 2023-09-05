Shahid Kapoor's Son Zain Turns 5; Mira Kapoor Drops A Rare Glimpse Of Their Little One

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s son Zain turned 5 years old today. The proud mommy has now shared a candid moment of her little one on Instagram and also penned a heartwarming note dedicated to him.

The note read, “Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu ❤️"

Mira Kapoor often shares glimpses of her kids on her social media handle. Earlier this month, she shared a bundle of photos from their Denmark vacation.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives. The family is often seen taking vacations and posting pictures of their escapades.

While Shahid and Mira often public appearances, they have kept their kids away from the media glare and limelight. Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, the actor spoke about maintaining their privacy. “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai (so many problems are happening because of me). I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel.. just so normal," he shared.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has three upcoming films. He will be paired opposite Kriti Sanon in the film titled An Impossible Love Story. Sahid also has Bull produced by T-series and Woh Kaun Thi remake along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy.