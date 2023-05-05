Shahid Mallya And Karishma Sharma To Feature Together In 'Dagabaazaa' Music Video

Shahid Mallya, a well-known Indian playback singer, has captivated audiences with his hit songs in Bollywood. Recently, he made headlines for his tremendous performances in the movie ‘Qala’. Singer Shahid Mallya will be sharing screen with ‘Pyar ka Punchnama fame’ and Ek Villain two’ Actress Karishma Sharma will feature in an upcoming song ‘Dagaabaazaa’ sung by Shahid Mallya.

As a singer, Shahid Mallya is known for his versatility and ability to mold his performances in a way that no one can match. He has been compared to the legendary singer Rafi Sahab as he rescurrets Rafi Sahab voice with his soulful renditions and unique style.

Shahid Mallya’s contribution to Bollywood music has been significant, and he continues to enthrall audiences with his soulful voice and versatile performances. His dedication to his craft and ability to deliver memorable renditions make him a sought-after singer in the industry. With his recent success in the movie ‘Qala’ and his nostalgic experience of recording ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ for ‘Jubilee,’ Shahid Mallya’s journey in the music industry continues to be inspiring and commendable.

Singer Shahid Mallya has captivated audiences with his hit songs such as “Shauq," “Rubaiyaan," “Ikk Kudi," “Rabba Main Toh Mar Gaya Oye," “Saiyaan," and many others.

Earlier this year, Shahid Mallaya was honoured with the Best Playback Singer award for his work in Qala at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. He was presented with the award by veteran composer Jatin Pandit. On winning the award, the singer expressed gratitude, and also thanked Qala’s music composer Amit Trivedi for giving him this opportunity. At the same event, Amit Trivedi also bagged the Best Music award for Qala. Shahid even sang a few verses on the stage and it received massive applause from the audience.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in attendance.

