Shahjahan To Poove Unakkaga, 5 Thalapathy Vijay Films With No Villains

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay is considered one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has had an illustrious career spanning over 30 years and has been a part of various big-budget projects. Vijay started as a child artist and he has now cemented his place as one of the leading stars in the industry. He enjoys a huge fan following and has proven his acting ability in several films. He has acted as a lead actor in a lot of films, but there are some of his flicks that didn’t have an antagonist.

Here are five films by Vijay that had no villains:

Poove Unakkaga: The 1996 film was directed by popular South Indian film director Vikraman and starred Vijay and Sangita Madhavan Nair in the lead roles. The story of the project revolves around two families who had been friends for a long time but drifted away from each other when their children decided to elope and get married. Their families were against each other because they belonged to different religions. Later, Vijay enters and tries to re-unite these two families. The film had no main villain, and it was the situation that acted as a hindrance.

Thulladha Manumum Thullum: The 1999 film is directed by Ezhil and stars Vijay and Simran in the lead roles. There is no main antagonist in the film. The story revolves around Vijay, who is misunderstood to be rowdy by Simran’s character. The main antagonist is the situation in the film.

Kushi: Kushi is directed by SJ Surya and stars Vijay and Jyothika in the lead. The film is considered one of the best films of Vijay’s career. The main antagonist in the film was the ego between the two leads. Despite being in love and realising that they could not live without each other, their egos prevented them from uniting.

Shahjahan: The film is directed by KS Ravi. Vijay plays the character of a love guru in the film, who hesitates to tell his friend the truth. In the film, there is no main villain, but the situation becomes a hindrance.

Sachein: The film starred Vijay and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles. According to the story of the film, there is no official villain, but the ego problems between the two characters act as a hindrance between them.