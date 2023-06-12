Shakira, Lewis Hamilton And Tom Cruise Spark Flames Of A New Love Triangle; Deets Inside

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise appears to have caught himself in between the flames of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton’s rumoured romance. It was in May when the first set of link-up rumours between the Hips Don’t Lie singer and the Mission Impossible superstar took social media by storm. The two were spotted together at the Grand Prix F1 Race in Maimi indulging in intense conversations on several occasions. They happily posed for paparazzi photos together while enjoying the races, thereby sparking romance rumours. However, the sparks fizzled out quickly as reports of Shakira’s disinterest came to the fore.

According to Heat Magazine, Tom Cruise was interested in Shakira romantically but the latter wasn’t as keen. An insider told the outlet, though the duo have met previously, this was the first time when they hung out in a “relaxed setting." The report suggests how the Mission Impossible was pretty convinced the duo had a real connection but “Shakira wasn’t feeling it.” The message was supposedly passed on to Tom by the singer herself.

“It was too much to deal with. Everyone was blowing up Shakira’s phone asking if she was dating Tom. She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested,” added the insider. This comes at a time when the Waka Waka hitmaker is rumoured to have been dating seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. It is important to note, neither Shakira nor Lewis have officially confirmed the development. However, the two are reportedly spending too much time together.

Shakir and Lewis were previously photographed on a post-Maimi Grand Prix boat trip. They supposedly also enjoyed dinner together alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. It seems Tom Cruise isn’t taking Shakira and Lewis’ rumoured advances well. “It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego. It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy,” an insider reportedly told Radar Online.

In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation after dating each other for 11 years. What followed suit was an intense custody battle over their sons Sasha and Milan. Since then Gerard has moved ahead in life by confirming his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.