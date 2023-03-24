Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique FINALLY Reacts to Cheating Allegations, Says 'Very Happy' With New Changes

Music sensation Shakira parted ways with her partner Gerard Pique a few months ago. The ex-couple who share two kids together announced their split last year. Soon after the breakup, rumour mills had it the 46-year-old singer was deeply hurt by Pique’s antics of publicly appearing with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti within just three months after the dramatic split. Multiple reports speculated the 36-year-old footballer cheated on Shakira with Marti.

During his latest interaction with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, when asked why he did not publicly address his separation, Pique said he did not feel like it. The athlete’s main focus is to bring up his kids in a respectable and responsible manner. He asserted that his silence was for shielding his children from the media drama. “Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children. It’s about protecting them. That’s the work of all parents with their children. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my job as a father,” he said.

Pique explained that he wants to remain faithful to himself and clearing his image doesn’t land anywhere on his priority list at the moment. The footballer is satisfied that the people close to him know his truth and he doesn’t care what the rest of the world is insinuating about his personal relationships. He wants to channel his energy toward positivity.

“The day I die, I will look behind me and I hope to have done everything I wanted. I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money on cleaning up my image. The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me. I don’t care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have,” he added.

During the same interaction, Pique admitted that there have been significant changes in his life however he is happy with it. “I am very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to maintain my happiness,” he concluded.

Unlike Pique, Shakira has been more vocal about the split, so much so that she also took a dig at her former partner in a song with Bizarrap. “A vixen like me doesn’t have time for novices like you. I was way out of your league that’s why you’ve settled for someone more like yourself,” she sang in ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53.’

Gerard Pique and Shakira met each other during the shooting of the singer’s hit football anthem Waka Waka.

