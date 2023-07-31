Shakti Kapoor Recalls How ‘Senior’ Mithun Chakraborty Ragged Him At FTII, ‘Dragged Me To A Room, Threw Me…’

Shakti Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane and recollected his college days at FTII. The veteran actor revealed that he was once ragged by his ‘seniors’ Mithun Chakraborty, Vijayendra Ghatge and others. The actor revealed that when Mithun met him, he had locked him up in a room after ragging him.

In an interview with DD Urdu, Shakti shared that Rakesh Roshan was there see him off at the hostel. Prior to his journey from Delhi to Pune, he became friends with Rakesh Roshan and Vinod Khanna. He shared, “By the time we reached Pune, I had a beer in my hand and felt like a star. We reached the hostel, Rakesh Roshan was there to see me off. I saw that there was a guy standing at the gate, he was wearing a dhoti and had a rippling muscular body. His dhoti had so many holes you could not even count. He was dusky. He saw Rakesh Roshan and touched his feet."

He added, “I had a beer in my hand and I asked him, ‘You wanna have some beer?’ He refused and said it is anyway not allowed in the institute and then introduced himself – he was Mithun Chakraborty… Cut to, they (Rakesh and other) left and a hand held me by my leg. He dragged me to a room, threw me on the floor and questioned ‘You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer?’ (How dare you)?.”

Shakti also shared that soon Vijayendra Ghatgee joined Mithun and soon, the entire room was dark, except for a spotlight on Shakti. “These are all my seniors, and there I am sitting on the floor. Mithun then told his friends about me and then they joked about my hair – tere zulf jo hai, raat ka andhera, tu jo sir mudwae savera ho jae. Unhone kainchi nikali aur savera kar diya (They made fun of my hair and then cut it off with scissors). I felt bad, and I regretted doing what I did. I realised I was wrong,” He added.

However, Mithun had also saved Shakti from ragging. The latter revealed that it was that time when he was asked to swim for 20 minutes in a cold night. While Shakti pleaded, if he could return to Delhi, Mithun then came to his rescue. He shared that Mithun told him to always remember how to behave with seniors, and then locked him inside a room so everyone would think that he wasn’t in the campus, otherwise they would have ‘paraded him till morning’.

Shakti Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty have come a long way in their friendship and went on to work in several films together, including Gunda, Pyaar Ka Karz, Guru, Kranti Kshetra, Dalaal and Baadal,

Shakti Kapoor began his foray into films back in 1977. He was last seen in Prime Video’s Guilty Minds and will soon be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal.