Shaktimaan Films To Have A Budget Of Rs 200-300 Crore Each: Mukesh Khanna

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna may have been away from the screens for quite a while, but decades back he ruled the television industry. Two of his television portrayals, one as Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and the other as the superhero Shaktimaan in the eponymous show made him a household name. Children who grew up in the 90s know Mukesh Khanna as their childhood hero and always dreamt of a live-action Shaktimaan movie. The movie had been announced several times in the past but had been postponed several times. However, fans have some good news as Mukesh Khanna has recently revealed that a Shaktimaan film is very much on the cards.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna said that a deal has been signed with Sony Pictures for a trilogy of films featuring the Indian superhero Shaktimaan. According to Mukesh Khanna, the films will be made on a grand scale, with each movie having a budget of around Rs 200-300 crore. “It is the same studio that made the Spiderman films, so you can imagine the scale,” he added. He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the pre-production of the first Shaktimaan film and this is why the project got delayed. Mukesh Khanna said that an official announcement will be made soon, with details regarding the cast and crew.

In September 1997, Doordarshan aired the first episode of Shaktimaan which continued till March 2005. In addition to acting as Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, Mukesh Khanna also produced the show. It was one of the most watched programmes on television and continues to have a huge fan base.