Shaktimaan To Dil Mil Gaye, 5 Millennial TV Shows 90s Kids Want Back On TV

Much of the 90s things are making a comeback today, be it fashion, soulful melodies or movies. It’s only natural that we feel nostalgic about the TV shows popular at the time. So, here are a few hit old-school TV shows of the 90s about love, friendship and life that the millennials miss from the era and are desperately hoping for them to make a comeback.

Dil Mil Gaye

Dil Mil Gaye was a huge hit. Karan Singh Grover as Dr Armaan Malik won the hearts of the teenage audience and he shot to fame after this serial. The show also starred Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Mohnish Bahl and Ohanna Shivanand, among others. The story revolves around a group of medical interns at Sanjeevani Hospital who wish to become the best doctors while managing their personal and professional life.

Miley Jab Hum Tum

The friendship and the blooming love between a college group including Nupun, Gunjan, Mayank and Samrat, their unbreakable bond of friendship and sparks of love kept everyone glued to the TV. The soap opera made everyone hope for a fun and romantic college life. The show starred Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani.

Shararat- Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

In the TV show Shararat, three women of a family belonging to different generations get supernatural powers. They keep practising magic to have fun and also resolve their day-to-day problems. The show starred Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra and Daisy Irani. The title track of the song was everyone’s favourite.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Sanju gets a magical pencil and finds whatever he drew with it becomes a reality. He found himself fighting many evil forces who wish to use the magical pencil for their selfish reasons. The show starred Kinshuk Vaidya, Hansika Motwani, Sainee Raj, Jennifer Winget and many others.

Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan, played by Mukesh Khanna, is every millennial’s favourite superhero. An ordinary man possesses superhuman powers which he uses to help protect his people from evil forces and saves the day in unique ways. The show also starred Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal and Kitu Gidwani.