Shalin Bhanot Steps Up Against 'Abusive Raps'; Is He Taking a Dig At Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan?

Shalin Bhanot was one of the popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Even though he didn’t win the coveted title of the winner, he still continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans on social media. Thus, Shalin likes to keep his social media feed updated with glimpses from his day to day life. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Bekaaboo star dropped a clip of himself chanting Hanuman Chalisa and also took an indirect dig at ‘abusive raps’.

On Thursday, Shalin Bhanot took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he can be seen reciting the holy hymn of Hanuman Chalisa inside his car in a rather unique way. Sporting a light green t-shirt, white cap and shades, Shalin emulated the sacred chant in the same way rappers recite their raps. As for the caption, Shalin wrote, “Music connects us all… And on this day, all I can say is make the right choices, rather than choosing abusive raps, why not listen to Bhajans which have been at times recreated and resurrected for today’s taste… Music and with it the belief towards the ultimate power and positivity! ✨️ #HanumanJayanti, #happyhanumanjayanti".

Resonating with him, his fans shared their

thoughts in the comment section. One of them wrote, “We saw it all…there’s something we can learn from him: be graceful and dignified, without belittling or pulling someone down, even if it means you are pulled down so badly that you are having a near mental breakdown..love you dear Shalin, rise n shine!!…and like I always tell myself whenever I see your pic, GUAPO!!" Another one commented, “Happy Hanuman Janamotsav Shalin. Jai Shree Ram, Jai Bajrangbali ki “. Someone else said, “Happy Hanuman jayanti cutie ."

After his stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is now taking up new work. The actor can be seen in the fantasy drama Bekaboo which also stars Eisha Singh and Monalisa. Shalin plays a demon in the show. Talking to IANS, Shalin said, “I think it is not an achievement, it is a responsibility. It is a blessing and I take it as seriously as I could as an actor because a stalwart like Ekta Kapoor is relying on me, I think I should dedicate 100 per cent to it."

