Shalin Bhanot is currently on a promotional spree with his upcoming show Bekaboo. During a recent promotional event, a reporter asked the actor for a ‘kiss’, which caught him off-guard. Even though the Bigg Boss 16 fame asked if that was an April Fool’s prank, the reporter denied it. But what happened next will surely leave you laughing out loud.

A video has been doing rounds on social media in which a female reporter can be seen asking Shalin Bhanot if she can give him a ‘kiss’. “Can I give you a kiss?" the reporter asked. Shalin was quite stunned and could not process the request made by the reporter. He then asked if it was an April Fool’s prank.

When the lady denied the same, Shalin replied, “I can give you a hug." However, the reporter added, “But what’s the problem if I want to give you a kiss?" While Shalin was still confused, she offered him a packet of chocolates by the brand called Kisses. At last, she reveals that it was just a prank and she was just talking about the chocolates. Have a look at the video:

Speaking of Bekaboo, the upcoming mystical drama has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Shalin, Eisha Singh, Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam and Monalisa have also been roped in for the same. The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on March 18. Shalin earlier took to his Instagram handle to drop the trailer of the show.

Sharing the trailer he wrote, “Jab inki shaktiyaan takraayengi tab kaaynaat bhi ho jaayegi bekaaboo.🔥 Dekhiye #Bekaaboo 18th March se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. @shalinbhanot @eishasingh."

Shalin Bhanot started his career as a contestant in Roadies 2 and rose to fame after becoming a winner in the dance reality Nach Baliye 4 with his now ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. He recently participated in Bigg Boss 16 in which he was one of the finalists.

