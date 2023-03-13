Shalin Bhanot Stuns All With His Dancing Skills As He Grooves To Naatu Naatu After Historic Oscar Win

SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the Oscars 2023 after the film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. While everyone in the country is celebrating the big win, television actor Shalin Bhanot is no different. On Monday evening, the Bigg Boss 16 fame took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen grooving to Naatu Naatu.

Shalin sported a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and white shoes. The actor danced his heart out to Kaala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj’s song and congratulated them for their historic Oscar victory. In the caption of his video, Shalin wrote, “Making each and everyone of us proud, #NatuNatu in the Shalin style celebrating the #Oscars Win! Aaj toh sach main jhoom utha hai India….."

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comments section and appreciated Bhanot’s dancing skills. “Your dancing is infectious, and it makes others want to dance with you," one of the fans wrote. Another user wrote, “Killed it". “Shalin is too lighthearted and energetic," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalin Bhanot was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16 in which he emerged as one of the finalists. Now, Shalin is gearing up for his upcoming show, Bekaboo. The mystical drama is helmed by Ekta Kapoor and also stars Eisha Singh in the lead.

Earlier, Shalin took to his Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of the show. “Jab inki shaktiyaan takraayengi tab kaaynaat bhi ho jaayegi bekaaboo.🔥 Dekhiye #Bekaaboo 18th March se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. @shalinbhanot @eishasingh," he wrote.

Bekaboo is all set to premiere on Colors TV on March 18.

