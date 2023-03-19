Actress Shama Sikander keeps her fans updated on her life with her Instagram posts. She often posts glamorous pictures and videos on the internet and leaves netizens in complete awe. The actress who is still remembered for her role as Pooja Mehta in the serial ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, treated her fans yet again with a slew of steamy pics from her vacation in Dubai.

On Sunday, Shama Sikander took to her Instagram handle to drop some smouldering pictures of herself under the glistening sun. She struck various poses on the sand-sprawled beach while flaunting black bikinis. Some of the snaps also showed her posing with a friend with the cityscape in the backdrop. She wrote the caption, “I’m Alive…on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo.’ She also used hashtags like ‘girlstrip, funtimes, happiestsunday, Dubai’ and several others for the post.

Following her social media post, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote,"Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach!" Another one commented, “Totally slaying in a bikini!" Someone else said, “Nice looking and stylish! Welcome to Dubai!’ A fan stated,

“Sexy and stunning Shama Sikander(with fire emojis and heart emojis)" Another one wrote,

“You are looking so hot!!"

At the start of 2023, Shama Sikander had said, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practising yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

Shama Sikander had taken a hiatus from acting after the release of her 2019 film Bypass Road, a thriller-drama flick directed by Nama Nitin Mukesh. Besides Shama, the movie also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. Shama will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy alongside Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in crucial roles. The adventure thriller is expected to release anytime soon in 2023.

