Shama Sikander enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is currently making the most of her beach vacay with her friends. She shared a couple of photos flaunting her bikini look from the same. Shama looked stunning in an orange bikini as she posed amid the sandy coast. Sharing the photos she wrote, “Aiwain…..!!! .”

The photos went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments and emojis. One of them wrote, “Beautyyyyy .” “You look so beautiful,” read another one. While another fan wrote, “Awesome .” Another user wrote, “Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach ❤️.”

Earlier too, she shared a bundle of photos with her bestie enjoying the bay. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a black bikini against the back drop of sand-sprawled beach under the glistening sun. In other pictures, she posed with her bestie with the cityscape in the backdrop. She captioned the photos, “I’m Alive….. on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo ……️.Have a look :

At the start of 2023, Shama Sikander had said to ETimes, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practising yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

Shama was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road, a thriller-drama flick directed by Nama Nitin Mukesh. The movie also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy alongside Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in pivotal roles.

