HOT! Shama Sikander Shows Off Her Cleavage As She Enjoys Exotic Vacay in Sexy Photos

Shama Sikander is known for her exotic travel plans and beautiful locations for vacations. She keeps treating her fans with pictures from her vacation and we surely love her holiday styling. Some time back, the actress was in the land of love and beauty, Venice.

Recently, Sikander shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle from her days in Venice and we couldn’t ignore her striking ensemble. She sported a black and white backless outfit and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. In some of the pictures, the actress can be seen relaxing on a couch. Giving her fans another opportunity to swoon over her stunning self, Shama is also seen on a balcony in Venice with the scenic beauty behind her. The Maaya actress left her voluminous hair loose and looked totally sensational in her look. Check out the pictures here:

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now and added, “I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.