Shammi Kapoor’s Son Aditya Raj Kapoor Graduates At 67, Says ‘Did This For My Mother’

Aditya Raj Kapoor, the son of veteran actors Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, is a graduate at the age of 67. Aditya received his Bachelor’s degree in philosophy through correspondence. Aditya, who spent his life as a businessman, part-time actor, and biker and lives in Goa, expressed that he released the importance of education very late in his life. Aditya attributed his success to his daughter Tulsi’s encouragement and shared that he did this for his mother.

Aditya Raj Kapoor received a graduate degree in philosophy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by correspondence. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, “I had the opportunities to study and just never took them. Over the years, I realised my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realised the importance of value education."

He informed, “Two weeks ago, I passed with 59.67% marks. An extremely respectable 2nd class, with a Hons in Philosophy. IGNOU has been very supportive, they have a Regional Director at Goa, who is very prompt and helpful." Aditya Raj Kapoor has not enrolled himself for a Master’s degree in philosophy.

Aditya Raj Kapoor said that his family is very excited about this achievement. He added, “I did this for my mother, Geeta Bali. This is all the impact of a Guru. My Guru: Bhole Baba. He wanted me to be different. So I am."

The retired businessman shared that he started studying again at the age of 61. At this stage of his life, he did not need a commerce or business degree. Further geography did not interest him, and he said, “Science would need a rebirth!" Speaking about his choice of subject, Aditya mentioned, “What has always intrigued me over the years in my struggle to stay afloat, is the ‘thought of man’. Why does man think the way he thinks? What makes him think? This and my spiritual exposure led me to the gates of philosophy."

For Aditya Raj Kapoor, starting anew as a retired man was not easy, but his daughter Tulsi saw the potential in him and pushed him to complete his education. Aditya said that she dragged him to the photocopy shops, and helped him fill out forms. He shared, “I entered the portals of IGNOU. The teaching methodology suited me completely. I signed up for life. All study is at home with the books sent by them. Exams are at a nearby college. I enjoyed myself." While Aditya was dedicated to his studies, he missed out on some exams due to his fear of Covid but his wife was constantly by his side.