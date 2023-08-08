Shanavas K Bavakutty's Next To Star Poornima Indrajith And Priyamvada Krishnan

Shanavas K Bavakutty is a prominent director in the Malayalam industry and is known for his notable works like Kismath (2016) and Thottappan (2019). He received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 2016 for Kismath.

In his next film, Poornima Indrajith and Priyamvada Krishnan will be seen playing the lead roles. Both actresses have created their identities in the industry with their notable work. Poornima Indrajith is known for films like Dany (2002), Virus (2019), (Valliettan 2000) and Thuramukham (2023). On the other hand, Priyamvada Krishnan is known for Rorschach (2022), Thottappan (2019), and Station 5 (2022).

The shooting of the untitled film will start on August 17 and will be produced by Saptharang Creations and Vikramadityan Films, known for producing films like Aanakkallan and Aanandam Paramanandam. The screenplay for the film has been written by Raghunath Paleri.

Raghunath Paleri is known for his notable works like Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare (1986), Vismayam (1998) and Pingami (1994). He is a novelist, screenwriter and director and has received recognition from the Kerala State Film Awards. Raghunath was also seen acting in several Malayalam films like O Baby, Lalitham Sundaram, Neeraja, and a few others.

Shanavas said that Raghunath will be seen playing an important role in the film. The movie will be a romantic comedy thriller. The story will revolve around three people who are living in a city and be presented through humour and a thriller. Actors like Hakkim Shah, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Poornima Indrajith will be seen playing these characters.

On the other hand, Shammi Thilakan, Janardanan, Jaffer Idukki, Vijayaraghavan, Unni Raj, and Manohari Joy will also be seen in the film. Music will be composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, and editing will be done by Manoj CS.

A bunch of award winners have come together for the film, which is believed to be one of Shanavas’s best films. On the other hand, cinematography will be done by Eldos Nirapel and production execution by Eldo Selvaraj. The director stated that this association is a coincidental meeting of all the award winners and is expected to perform well at the box office.