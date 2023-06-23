Shanaya Kapoor Looks Uber Cool As She Sports Denim Shorts With Matching Top; See Pics

Be it glamorous red carpet looks or causal public appearance, Shanaya Kapoor always makes heads turn. The young star kid recently made an appearance in town. She kept it cool and comfy in a grey T-shirt paired with denim shorts. She tied her hair to a single pony and completed her look with black sunglasses.

Have a look at the pictures :

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. She is yet to make her big screen debut. But the young starlet already enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, she makes heads turn with each of her posts on social media. Apart from being a fashion icon, she is also a good dancer. Having said that, she recently shared another jaw-dropping video of herself belly-dancing to Neha Kakkar’s Gali Gali. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘It’s been a minute ❤️’.

In the video, Shanaya effortlessly aced her moves. She donned a neon green top which she teamed with black joggers. She looked fresh as a daisy dancing her heart out. As soon as the video was shared, her mom Maheep took to the comments section to cheer for her. She wrote, ‘Whooottt whoootttt ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. Shanaya’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor too wrote, ‘Too good!! ’. Suhana Khan went, ‘Wowwwwww amazing’ in the comments section. Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt wishes praising her skills.

Amid all the rumours and speculations regarding her first film Bedhadak, the upcoming debutant is all set to begin shooting for the film this year. Bedhadak is Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.