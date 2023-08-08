Shanaya Kapoor Stuns As ‘Desi Barbie' In Pink Anarkali, Poses With Khushi Kapoor; Check Photos

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her debut in Bollywood but this has not affected her stardom. She enjoys a huge fan following. The budding actress and Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads as they posed together in stunning ethnic wear ensembles. She shared a series of photos on her social handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya wrote, “Desi barbie.” In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink suit with white embroidery and a matching dupatta. Shanaya completed her ethnic look with shimmery juttis and a pair of pearl and gold earrings. Shanaya also shared a few group pictures featuring Khushi Kapoor and their friends. Khushi wore a pale purple saree for the festivities. Fans complimented her look. One of the fans called her ‘desi kudi”. Another wrote, “Who cares about Barbie! It is desi kudi!"

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Recently it was announced that Shanaya’s film debut will not be Karan Johar’s Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. She will be seen in Mohanlal’s pan-India film Vrushabha. Confirming that Shanaya has been finalised for the film, Producer Juhi Parekh Mehta of AVS Studios said, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. Her debut has been much awaited by the audience and are thrilled to have her in our team.”

Vrushabha is a joint venture between Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. The producers of the film also include Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shyam Sunder and Varun Mathur. High on VFX, the film will go on floors in London this month and will release sometime next year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Meanwhile, The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.