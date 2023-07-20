Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her OTT Debut With Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 3: Report

In the Hindi film industry, one name stands out as the ultimate architect of young talent– Karan Johar. The filmmaker has launched several star kids in the industry over the last few years. Especially, in the film franchise Student of the Year. While the first part (2012) saw Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, Karan Johar launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the second one (2019). Now, according to new reports, Karan Johar is all set to convert the Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series. Not just this, we hear Karan Johar will this time launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

A report in Pinkvilla confirmed the news. It stated that Karan Johar will bring SOTY to OTT in partnership with Disney+Hotstar. While the plot and other details are kept under wrap, the reports suggest that the project is in the writing stage and will go on floors in the last quarter of the year. The sources close to the development informed the director for the show will be finalised within a month.

Shanaya Kapoor To Enter OTT?

While Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will make her acting debut with Mohanlal’s Pan-India epic action entertainer, Vrushabha, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 will mark her entry into the OTT sphere. Though her acting debut was initially planned under Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, fate had other plans. The film, unfortunately, faced script issues and had to be shelved. Nonetheless, Shanaya is now all set to shine bright in Mohanlal’s action-packed venture.

“Karan Johar has planned her early Bollywood career very carefully and is making sure she is presented in the best possible way in her first few projects,” the report stated, adding that the OTT channel is also expected to introduce some more fresh faces alongside Shanaya, and the casting process is underway.

The evolution of films in the digital age has paved the way for exciting new ventures, and interestingly, Student of the Year is the second Hindi film franchise to expand into the OTT realm. Apart from the new update, Karan Johar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.