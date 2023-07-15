Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her Pan-India Debut With Mohanlal's Vrushabha, Calls It 'A Dream Come True'

Actress Shanaya Kapoor will soon be seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha. Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will make her pan-India debut in the action film opposite Roshann Meka. Shanaya has a pivotal role in the film, as her character will bridge “the gap between past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer," read a statement from the makers.

Confirming that Shanaya has been finalised for the film, Producer Juhi Parekh Mehta of AVS Studios said, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. Her debut has been much awaited by the audience and are thrilled to have her in our team."

Expressing her gratitude and joy, Shanaya shared, “I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shoot, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

The director of the film, Nanda Kishore also explained why Shanaya is the perfect fit for her character and added, “She is a very talented and hardworking young actor and for me, as a director, I want to bring the best out of her. Our collaboration as an actor and director is something I am eager to experience".

Vrushabha is a joint venture between Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. The producers of the film also include Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shyam Sunder and Varun Mathur. High on VFX, the film will go on floors in London this month and will release sometime next year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.