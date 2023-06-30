Shane Nigam And Antony Varghese Shine In RDX's Adrenaline-fueled Action Teaser

The highly anticipated teaser of the action-packed entertainer RDX: Robert Dony Xavier was unveiled on Thursday, showcasing a thrilling glimpse of the film’s intense action sequences. The movie stars Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles, with debutant director Nahas Hidhayath at the helm and Sam CS composing the music. The film’s team promises audiences a high-octane action experience where actions speak louder than words.

Set against the backdrop of Kochi, the teaser perfectly aligns with the film’s title, RDX. It opens with a voice-over narrating a fight that occurred during a carnival organized by the trio of Robert, Dony, and Xavier. The teaser is packed with adrenaline-pumping action and showcases the chemistry between the lead actors. In addition to Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Babu Antony, Lal, Aima Sebastian, Mala Parvathy, Sandeep, and Nishant Sagar in prominent roles.

Antony Varghese shared the teaser on Instagram, urging fans to brace themselves for an explosive cinematic experience. Sharing about the same on Instagram, Antony Varghese wrote in the caption, “Brace yourself! RDX is here to blow your mind! Prepare for an explosive cinematic experience!”

The story of “RDX: Robert Dony Xavier" revolves around three friends—Robert, Donnie, and Xavier—who reside in West Kochi, Kerala. Their lives take an unexpected turn when their true intentions come to light. Aima Sebastian and Mahima Nambiar portray the parallel female leads in the film, while several actors make their debut appearances.

Alex J Pulickal handles the cinematography, and Richard Kevin A is responsible for the editing. Renowned action directors Anpariv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani, have supervised the gripping action sequences. RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is produced by Sophia Paul who previously produced Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, and it is set to release in theatres during the auspicious occasion of Onam.