South actress Shanvi Srivastava never misses an opportunity to grab the attention of fans with her stellar looks and outstanding fashion choices. She is currently making headlines for her recent photoshoot, which has now gone viral on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a brown saree, which she teamed up with a sleeveless green blouse and a pair of earrings.

Shanvi’s social media is filled with stunning pictures, where she is often seen donning the best outfits and managing to nail every single look of hers. She surely knows how to style herself, be it in bodycon dresses or ethereal traditional ensembles. This time too, she serves the ultimate visual goal with her aesthetic beauty.

Fans fell in love with her latest saree look and showered her with love and affection in the comment section.

The actress captioned her post, “Mummy ki 15 saal purani saree aur chor bazaar ki hulchul= creativity at its best! Thanks @Haram_Khor_ for making this shoot fun and spontaneous”.

Social media users have showered her with love and affection in the comment section. One user wrote, “Congratulations on your new business venture!”. Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous”. One user also commented, “Beauty”.

Her latest saree look is the biggest proof of the fact that Shanvi is a hardcore fashionista, who knows how to make her fans spellbound with her powerful sartorial statements and glamorous personality.

Shanvi Srivastava is best known for films like Master Piece, Mufti, Tarak, and Avane Srimannarayana. She has also acted in films such as Kasthuri Mahal, Geetha, Mahaveeryar, and Sundaranga Jaana. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Nadada, Trishulam, Narsanhar, Baang, and Raanti.

She made her acting debut with the 2012 film Lovely. She made her Kannada debut with the horror comedy film Chandralekha in 2014. Shanvi has also been awarded the South Indian International Movie Awards and got nominated for the best actress in Filmfare award for Manju Mandavya’s directorial Masterpiece.

