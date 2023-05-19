Sharad Kelkar Praises Adipurush, Says 'Received Biggest Compliment From Prabhas'

The trailer of Adipurush was released on May 9 and has become a big hit with over 64 million views and counting. Besides the better VFX than the earlier trailer, the audience also loved Sharad Kelkar’s dubbing for Prabhas’ character Raghav. Sharad has dubbed Prabhas’ voice in the Hindi version of Adipurush.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharad praised the film. He said that he watched the film’s final cut with dubbing and it looked brilliant. According to the actor, he received the biggest compliment from Prabhas who praised his dubbing. Sharad further said that Adipurush will fare well at the box office.

He also had a word with Hindustan Times regarding the dubbing for this film last year. Sharad Kelkar said that he felt blessed to give his voice to Lord Rama in the film. He added that director Om Raut was clear from day one that he wanted his voice for Prabhas’ role in Adipurush. He shared that the audience has remembered him as the voice of Baahubali for so many years. “Now, henceforth, they will remember me as the voice of Shri Ram. I feel lucky that Shri Ram has chosen me as his voice," Sharad said.

Sharad also found the task of lending the voice to Lord Rama’s character the most challenging in his career. He talked about this aspect in an interview with PTI. According to him, voice acting is a responsible job because you are giving your voice to someone else. The actor said that one mistake on the part of a voice actor can ruin the performance of someone.

Adipurush will release on June 16. RKB Creative, Retrophiles and T- Series Films have produced Adipurush. Initially, it was slated to release on January 12 but, then the release date was postponed to June 16. Director Om Raut shared a note on social media revealing the reason for postponing the film. The note revealed that the VFX team will give more time to correcting the visual effects of the film. The teaser of Adipurush had drawn flak on social media for the poor quality of visual effects.

top videos

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and others.