Sharad Kelkar Reveals His Wife Once Witnessed Him Breaking Glass In Anger, 'She Was Extremely Scared'

Known for being the voice of South superstar Prabhas in the superhit franchise Baahubali, Sharad Kelkar has proved his acting mettle in TV shows and web series, alongside Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films. The 46-year-old actor made his television debut with the show Aakrosh which aired on Doordarshan. The actor went on to host TV shows, but he rose to fame as Thakur Digvijay Singh Bhadoria in the TV show Bairi Piya. Kelkar who would be lending his voice in Adipurush recently opened up about his anger issues.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sharad Kelkar recalled an incident that ended up scaring his wife. The actor had allegedly broken glass in a fit of rage. He revealed, “The biggest example is the 150 stitches in my hand and I had to undergo surgery. This was one major incident, I banged the glass and it broke completely on my hand. Keerti witnessed this, she was extremely scared. I was in the hospital and I saw how she was crying outside. It made a huge impact on my life and I decided to turn calm. She did have fear, but I also saw that hope in her eyes. She did tell me that she was scared for herself too witnessing my reaction. Post that life turned completely calm."

The actor also reminisced about the time when he freshly arrived in Mumbai but struggled with the stammering problem. He stated, “I didn’t know how to act and didn’t have money or a home. That time taught me that I will have to work hard and keep hustling till I get work. That was the 2003-04 phase. After that, when I did my first TV show, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka. I had the stammering issue and I was not sure how I would overcome it."

Speaking of his film Adipurush where he has once again become the voice of Prabhas, when the teaser of the film was released in October last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some criticised it for its VFX, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The trailer of the film will be released on May 17.

