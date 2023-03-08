Months after Ashneer Grover’s exit from Shark Tank India 2, the entrepreneur was snapped with ‘shark’ Aman Gupta. Recently, Aman took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture from a friend’s wedding. In the click, Aman and his wife were seen posing with the newlywed couple and some of their other friends including Ashneer and his wife.

Soon after the picture was shared, several Shark Tank India fans took to the comment section and pointed out how the two entrepreneurs have been clicked together for the first time after Asheer’s ousting from the show. “Uff Ashneer-aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both," one of the comments read. “Ashneer and Aman friendship forever," another user shared. “Ashneer ji ko dekh ke shark tank S1 ki memories aur famous dialogue yaad aagaye," a third comment read.

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover became a household name after he featured in Shark Tank India season one. His one-liners and straightforward replies to pitchers grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the entrepreneur is not a part of the show’s ongoing second season and has rather been replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

“Nahi. Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I believe in clean break and I have no interest in the show. The show is not a part of my life now. After it became clear I wouldn’t be coming back, I even unfollowed all the other sharks. I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now),” Ashneer said during The Ranveer Show podcast.

Meanwhile, other members who are a part of Shark Tank India’s Sharks’ panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals).

Read all the Latest Movies News here