Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover's Father Passes Away; Sunil Grover Sends Prayers

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was 70.

On Wednesday morning, Ashneer took to his Instagram handle and shared the heartbreaking news with his followers on social media. Ashneer shared a photo of his father and penned down a heartfelt note. “Bye Papa. Love you ! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover). 04.08.1953 - 28.03.2023,” he wrote.

Soon after Ashneer shared the devastating news online, fans and friends took to the comment section to pay tributes to his late father. Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol wrote, “Very Sad to Hear this Ashneer bhai😔 a Son to lose his Father… his 1st Hero is the deepest Loss. Myself and Amrita stand by You, Madhuri and your Family in this time of grief. He will Continue to be Your Guiding Light … May His Soul Rest in Peace.” Sunil Grover also wrote ‘prayers’ with folded hands emojis. Check out the post here:

Ashneer Grover became a household name after he featured in Shark Tank India season one. His one-liners and straightforward replies to pitchers grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the entrepreneur was not a part of the show’s second season, which concluded recently. He was replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Later in an interview, Ashneer revealed that he had unfollowed all other ‘sharks’ on social media. “I believe in clean break and I have no interest in the show. The show is not a part of my life now. After it became clear I wouldn’t be coming back, I even unfollowed all the other sharks. I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now,” he said during The Ranveer Show podcast.

Read all the Latest Movies News here