Sharman Joshi Feels Falling Prey To Casting Couch Is One's Individual Choice

Sharman Joshi is back to put his acting chops to the test with his first ever web series titled Kafas. The actor who essayed a father of a sexual abuse victim alongside his co-star Mona Singh reflected on one of the topics that the show touches upon i.e casting couch. Glossing over this subject, Sharman Joshi revealed in a recent interview that it’s an individual choice at the end of the day.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, when Sharman Joshi was asked whether a youngster or a child actor can say no to casting couch, the 3 Idiots actor answered, “I don’t have my doubts about the possibilities of casting couch. There are many youngsters who don’t want to go down that part and there are many who are comfortable with it."

The actor also explained how one could bring big names to the books as showcased in his web series. He stated, “It is as difficult as it has been shown in the show. Its a David versus Goliath kind of a fight. It is very, very tough to pick someone up who is very powerful and rich. It becomes a very, very undaunting task in terms of expenses, in terms of emotional strength. Financial and emotional strength you don’t really have because you have never been attacked by such situations. Emotionally also when they exploit you, they are aware of the fact that if they do get in trouble, they have the highest ones to help them swing out of it."

Owing to the popularity of the Dream11 ads that featured him with his 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and R.Madhavan, Sharman Joshi wants to request Rajkumar Hirani to make a movie starring the gang together, “I would love to, request Rajkumar Hirani sir to make one. Karte hain turant (let’s do it immediately). It was nostalgia at the next level. First of all, me, Aamir and Madhavan met, bahut sari baatein (chats), yaadein (memories). We spent time with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, spoke to them about the pressure they face. We shared about each other’s work and had a lovely time. It was shot over three days. We were just joking and laughing around, just like friends can insult each other. But it’s all in fun."

On the work front, Sharman Joshi was most recent seen in another web series Music School. The News18 Showsha review of the series reads, “Speaking of Sharman and Shriya’s on-screen presence, they have a comforting chemistry. They light up every frame. They balance each other well and still perform brilliantly individually too. You’d wanna root for them till the end of the film. Shaan’s performance stands out too. He adds the much-needed breeze to the film, with his aura along with his voice. Special mention to the veteran stars Prakash Raj and Leela Samson who bring in the right sense of credibility with their parts."