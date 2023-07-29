CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sharman Joshi HATED 'This' While Shooting 3 Idiots With Aamir Khan, Says 'He Made Us…'
1-MIN READ

Sharman Joshi HATED 'This' While Shooting 3 Idiots With Aamir Khan, Says 'He Made Us…'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 16:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Sharma Joshi opens up about shooting 3 Idiots.



Sharman Joshi played the character of Raju in the 2009 hit film 3 Idiots.

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi’s film 3 Idiots released back in 2009 and till date the movie remains evergreen. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s creation has truly been a remarkable one. Not just that, Racho, Raju and Farhan are also one of the most loved trios in Bollywood cinema. Now in a new interview, the actor got nostalgic and shared that there was one thing that Madhavan and he hated about Aamir Khan.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sharman revealed that during their shooting days of 3 Idiots Aamir made them stay at an IIM. “Maddy and Me hated the fact that he made us stay in IIM Bangalore and deprived us of the luxury of a 5-star hotel but we later appreciated the fact that we stayed at the campus. We had so much fun. We had exceptional fun.”

Speaking about the film, the actor added, “even today every random stranger I come across mention about 3 Idiots. The love still keeps pouring. 3 Idiots has become my first identity and there after everything else follows.”

In another interview, when asked if 3 Idiots 2 is on the cards, Sharman shared that the director Rajkumar Hirani has already discussed some ideas about the story of the film. He also added that Hirani does not want to comprise on the quality of the plot and therefore they all hope that the sequel will happen soon.

“We often exchanged a few ideas that we have had before, but never really took them too far. As you all know, Rajkumar Hirani has some potential in terms of very good work on the sequel, but as we all know, Hirani Sir does not compromise at any level in terms of story, quality and standards. So, we are all just hoping that it will happen,” Sharman told India Today.

Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide.

first published:July 29, 2023, 16:15 IST
