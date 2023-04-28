Sharman Joshi Turns 44: Top Roles of 3 Idiots Actor

SHARMAN JOSHI BIRTHDAY: Actor Sharman Joshi has turned a year older as he celebrates his 44th birthday today on 28 April, 2023. The versatile star has impressed us with his performances in films like Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, and 3 Idiots, among others. Known for his comic timing in movies, Sharman Joshi has also worked in several plays and appeared on television. Coming from a middle-class family, Sharman began his career with theatres; thanks to his father, a theatre veteran. As the actor celebrates his big day, let’s take a look at some of his best performances to date.

Sharman Joshi Birthday: Best Performances

Style (2001)

A few years after making his debut in 1999, Sharman Joshi took his first step into comedy with the 2001 film Style. Sharman who portrayed the role of Bantu along with Sahil Khan as Shantu impressed the audience with his comic timing. The film is said to have become an instant favourite after its release and is still considered a cult hit. Xcuse Me (2003)

A sequel to his 2001 comedy film Style, Sharman Joshi reprised his role as Bantu alongside Sahil Khan as Chantu in Xcuse Me. While the film didn’t do much well, the actor still managed to leave an impression with his comic skills. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

One of his best performances and hit movies to date, Sharman Joshi as the innocent yet mischievous Laxman continues to remain a fan favourite. One of the four friends in Golmaal, Sharman featured alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. Rang De Basanti (2006)

In the very same year, Sharman came up with yet another memorable performance of his career with Rang De Basanti. Playing the role of a high-spirited and fun-loving Sukhi, Sharman Joshi did leave a mark in people’s hearts. 3 Idiots (2009)

The epic trio of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is one of the most-loved and most-watched films among fans. Needless to say, Sharman’s role as Raju Rastogi is remarkable. Remember the iconic scene when the friends visit Raju’s house for dinner?

