Sharmila Tagore and Granddaughter Inaaya Bond Over Mansoor Ali Khan, See Photo Album

Soha Ali Khan often shares fun moments and snippets of her daughter Inaaya, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, she recently shared a bundle of happy moments of her daughter spending time with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. Together, they spent quality time doing yoga, reading newspapers, and scrolling through photo albums.

Sharing the photos, she wrote a heartwarming note which read, “Time with grandparents is so precious ❤️ the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!”

Have a look at the photos:

Shweta Bachchan on seeing the photos took to the comments section and wrote, “These are precious Soha." Malaika Arora also commented, “So precious (heart emoji).”

In one of the photos, Inaaya was seen checking out a photo album with black-and-white pictures of a cricket match, likely featuring her late grandfather, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha also shared another photo, where Sharmila was seen feeding her granddaughter with her hands.

Many fans also on seeing the photos, dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, “Love your posts that are so real.” ‘Grandparents are the besssssst’, ‘You shared the most precious, rare pics…,’ read another one.

Soha Ali Khan is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She married Kunal Kemmu and welcomed Inaaya back in 2017. While Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra’s thriller series Hush Hush which streams on Prime Video, Sharmila Tagore, on the other hand, returned to the screens with a family drama Gulmohar, on Disney+ Hotstar which also starred Manoj Bajpayee.