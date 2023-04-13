Sharmila Tagore Recalls Her SCANDALOUS Bikini Scene, Got Posters Removed Near Her Home For This Reason

Who could forget Sharmila Tagore’s much-talked-about bikini scene from An Evening in Paris? The actress became one of the first Bollywood stars to sport a bikini on the big screen and it rocked the nation! Several years later, the bikini scene still remains iconic, with many avid Bollywood lovers speaking about it from time to time. Sharmila revisited the bikini scene too at a recent event in Delhi, titled Breaking the Boundaries: An Accidental Actor to an Idol.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sharmila recalled that the scene had caused quite a controversy back in the 60s. “When I did An Evening In Paris, my bikini scene was shocking. The public, including the industry, was quite surprised. I believe there were questions asked in Parliament at that time. Although it looks very innocent now, compared to the kind of films we see today,” she said.

“I remember there was a poster of the film on the road (near her home), and my mother-in-law was coming to town, so I got my driver to take down that poster in the middle of the night – not realising that there might be other posters on the way from the airport," she added. Sharmila recalled that while the ‘a glamorous image is all very good,’ she has to focus on being more than just a beautiful face if she wants to be taken seriously. She revealed that after Aradhana (1969) happened, she started ‘consciously choosing’ good roles and scripts.

Sharmila has starred in several hit movies. These include Amar Prem (1972), Avishkar (1974), Mausam (1975) and Namkeen (1982). However, Sharmila took a backseat from movies and focused on her personal life. She married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968 and welcomed three children together, actors Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan, and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. Sharmila recently made a comeback with Gulmohar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here