Sharvari Wagh Joins Alia Bhatt For Her Spy-Universe Film, Shooting Likely To Begin Next Year

Just a few days back, it was reported that Alia Bhatt has joined Yash Raj’s Spy Universe. Now, if a recent report is to be believed, Sharvari Wagh will also be a part of this Alia Bhatt-starrer action-packed Spy Universe movie. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Sharvari Wagh has been finalised for Alia Bhatt’s Spy Universe movie. The entertainment portal claims that even though the title of the film has not been decided as of now, it is likely to go on floors next year.

“Sharvari impressed everyone with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office. However, Aditya Chopra has identified the hidden talent of Sharvari and is betting big on her to be the next big star of the Hindi Film Industry, He will be reintroducing Sharvari in an action-packed avatar as a spy in the YRF Spy Universe. She will be joining Alia Bhatt in the female-led Spy Film of YRF," a source cited by the portal claimed.

It should also be noted that neither Sharvani nor YRF has officially confirmed the news of the former’s entry in the Spy Universe movie with Alia Bhatt as of now. However, if the report comes out to be true, it will be the first time that Alia and Sharvari will be sharing the screen.

Besides Alia and Sharvani, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are also a part of YRF Spy Universe films. While Katrina plays an ISI agent Zoya in the popular Tiger franchise, Deepika essays the role of an ISI spy Rubina in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Recently, Kiara Advani also joined the spy universe. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress will be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2.

Meanwhile, Alia and SSharvani’s movie will be the eighth film in YRF Spy Universe. Other movies under the umbrella are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.